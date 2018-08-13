Ahead Of DMK Meet, Crucial For Stalin, Brother Alagiri Flexes Muscle

MK Alagiri was seen at the graveside of his father M Karunanidhi today.

A day ahead of a key meeting of the DMK, the eldest son of M Karunanidhi, who was expelled from the party four years ago, was seen at his father's grave. MK Alagiri, 67, told reporters that he had come to pay respects to his father. In that context, he also added that he has the support of his father's loyalists - a statement seen as a warning to younger brother MK Stalin, who is yet to formally take charge of the party.

"I expressed my pain to my father. I can't say what it is now. Loyalists of my father are in my side," said Mr Alagiri.

The chosen political heir of his father, MK Stalin has been managing the party for more than a year as his 94-year-old father faded out of public life due to failing health. Party insiders say he exercises full control over the party and has no reason to be rattled by Mr Alagiri's remarks. There is speculation that tomorrow's meet will name him the chief of the party.

Mr Alagiri was suspended from the party in January 2014 after he came out in support of Narendra Modi and the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The party first made its disapproval clear, but the crackdown came when he resisted his father's attempts to strike a pre-poll deal with actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's DMDK. Party insiders had indicated that the eldest son of the DMK patriarch saw the party's overtures to the DMDK as a threat to his clout.

Over the next three years, Mr Alagiri had dropped out of headlines. He was seen again at the funeral of his father at Chennai's Marina Beach.

Over the last few days, there have been indications from the top family circles that Mr Alagiri had demanded a place for his son Dayanidhi Alagiri in the DMK Trust and the Murasoli Trust, which runs the party's mouthpiece Murasoli founded by late Karunanidhi. Mr Stalin's son is an office bearer in the Murasoli Trust.

Mr Alagiri enjoys grassroot support within DMK in Madurai and southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

In the last assembly elections, he had dented the DMK's prospects by fielding rival candidates in southern districts. The party lost to AIADMK's Jayalalithaa, who won a record second term.