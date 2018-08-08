Karunanidhi Dictated The Line On His Casket To Son Stalin 3 Decades Ago

Karunanidhi Funeral: The poignant line in Tamil reads, "The one who worked with no rest, rests here".

The wooden casket with golden handles which will carry the body of veteran politician M Karunanidhi has an epitaph he dictated to his son MK Stalin three decades ago.

The poignant line inscribed in Tamil reads, "The one who worked with no rest, rests here".

Mr Stalin had mentioned this in a moving poem he wrote as a tribute to his father, one of the most towering figures in south Indian politics. "For once, shall I call you father, my leader?" Mr Stalin wrote.

The DMK patriarch, who died at a hospital in Chennai on Tuesday evening, will be buried at Anna Memorial in Marina Beach. M Karunanidhi has been the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for a record five times. He was a 13-time lawmaker who never lost an election personally since 1957.

After an overnight hearing followed by a second round during the day, the Madras High Court said M Karunanidhi can be buried at Marina Beach after the ruling AIADMK refused to allow his burial there.

Advertisement

The 94-year-old will be buried next to his mentor CN Annadurai and his arch-rival J Jayalalithaa.

M Karunanidhi, a 13-time lawmaker, has never lost an election personally since 1957.

Thousands of supporters thronged Rajaji Hall in Chennai to pay tribute to the leader they call "Kalaingar" or artiste. Two people died and many were injured as a stampede broke out outside the venue. A string of VIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and superstar Rajinikanth, paid their last respects and interacted with Mr Karunanidhi's family members.

Mr Stalin and other family members, including MK Selvam and daughter M Kanimozhi, were standing beside Karunanidhi's body through the day.