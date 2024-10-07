'Unmanageable Gatherings Should...': DMK MP On Spectators' Death After Airshow

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi's reaction came after Air Force's airshow at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi today said the deaths of five people due to suspected heat stroke after an Indian Air Force show in Chennai was "very painful" and that "unmanageable gatherings" should be avoided, tacitly taking on the IAF that aimed to set a world record by bringing together about 15 lakh spectators.

The air show was held to celebrate the Air Force's 92nd anniversary and was organised at Marina Beach, which is among the world's longest beaches.

Photo Credit: PTI

The Air Force had planned to conduct the mega event to set a Limca Book of World Record by aiming to mobilise 15 lakh spectators. But closer to the air show -- scheduled between 11 am to 1 pm -- the crowd got so large that the elevated MRTS railway stations along the Marina Beach road had turned into a sea of people.

"It is very painful and sorrowful to know that five people have died due to soaring heat after attending the IAF Air Show at Marina Beach, Chennai. Unmanageable gatherings should be avoided," Ms Kanimozhi posted on X.

As per reports, there was no adequate arrangement for drinking water in the spectators' area of the event, which was held on a day when the maximum temperature touched 35 degrees Celsius.

People also had to reportedly walk three to four kilometres on the jam-packed roads to get public conveyance or pick up their vehicles.

Traffic jam on a road as people leave after witnessing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) air show at Marina Beach in Chennai

Photo Credit: PTI

The Chennai Police, which said it had deployed 6,500 police personnel and 1,500 home guards for security, is facing flak for poor crowd and traffic management.

AIADMK, BJP Slam DMK Over Chennai Airshow

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami attacked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government for the incident and alleged it failed to properly make arrangements for such a significant event.

"On the occasion of the 92nd Inauguration Day of the Indian Air Force, which is one of the most important components of the Indian Defense Department, an air adventure program was staged in Chennai to celebrate the strength of the Air Force. As the notification for this was published in advance, knowing that lakhs of people would come to visit, the Tamil Nadu government informed that arrangements have been made for transportation and basic facilities.," Mr Palaniswami posted on X.

Passengers wait at the Velachery railway station to depart for an air show on the 92nd Indian Air Force at Marina Beach in Chennai

Photo Credit: PTI

"However, during the program, administrative arrangements and Crowds and traffic were not managed properly as the police force is also inadequate to regulate. The news is shocking that people were stuck in heavy traffic, even drinking water is not available, and many people have been admitted to hospital due to heatstroke and five people have died so far," he added.

"This pains me. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My strong condemnation of the DMK government for failing to properly coordinate even such an important event," he said.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan also called out the "negligence and incompetence" of the DMK government.

"Is this the DMK government's Dravida model of utter negligence and incompetence? Yesterday's tragedy at Chennai Air Force show very clearly showed that the State Government, led by DMK, was clearly incapable and unprepared to deal with this event... The government arrangements were not up to the mark. They mishandled the situation very clearly," Mr Kesavan said.

The Air Force is yet to issue a statement on the loss of lives and criticism over its bid to mobilise large crowds difficult to handle.