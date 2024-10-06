3 Spectators At Air Force's Chennai Airshow Die

Three persons who went to watch the air show at Chennai's Marina Beach have died. Doctors said at least one of them had heat stroke.

Enthusiastic families had gathered at the Marina beach before 11 am to witness the air show on the occasion of the 92nd IAF Day celebration. Many were seen shading themselves from the blinding sun with umbrellas.

The air show had included a show by the Special Garud Force commandos in a simulated rescue operation and in freeing the hostage.

It also showcased 72 aircraft, including Rafale, indigenously manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat helicopter Prachand, and Heritage aircraft Dakota.

Around 15 lakh people had gathered at the beach to watch the highly-anticipated air show of 2024.

This is the third time the IAF conducted its air show outside Delhi and the first time in South India. In October 2023, the IAF conducted the air show at Prayagraj, and in 2022, it was held in Chandigarh.