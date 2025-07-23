Mizoram's Oldest Woman, Famiangi, Dies At 117

Famiangi, believed to be the oldest woman in all of northeastern states, died at the age of 117 on Tuesday morning at her home in Mizoram's Pangkhua village in southern Lawngtlai district.

According to records maintained by local community leaders, Famiangi was born in 1908 to the late Huathmung and Suisung and married to the late Heinawna, with whom she had eight children.

From colonial rule to modern India, Famiangi, who had 51 grandchildren, 122 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren, saw it all.

Known for her remarkable health and spirit, Famiangi had great interest in politics, her family said. She had even gone to cast her vote in the 2023 Mizoram state elections and was honoured with a certificate of appreciation by the state election commission.

In recent months, her health began to deteriorate due to age-related problems, with her condition worsening in July.

Famiangi was recognised as one of the oldest persons across India as well as the world.