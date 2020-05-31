'Goodness For Goodness': Shramik Passengers Offered Food In Bihar. Watch

The clip shows villagers walking with packets of food towards the train.

A special train for labourers stranded due to nationwide restrictions stopped briefly in a village in Bihar recently and the train passengers were overwhelmed when a large number of locals came to offer them food. The video has been shared on Twitter by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthang, who found the gesture heart-warming. "India is beautiful when flooded with love," he tweeted along with the clip.

He reminded his followers about a similar clip that he shared three days back of people from his state helping those affected by floods in Assam. "Few days after stranded Mizos offers their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their #ShramikSpecialTrain at #Begusarai Bihar witnessed good #Samaritans offering them food in return! Goodness for goodness. #India is beautiful when flooded with #Love (sic)," the 75-year-old leader tweeted along with the clip.

The nearly 30-second clip from Bihar, probably captured on a mobile phone, shows a group of villagers rushing towards the train with packets of food. Three young men can be seen handing over a basket full of food items to a passenger from a window in the train.

"Tears of joy! This is the spirit of India. Thanks for sharing Sir," wrote one of Zoramthang's followers in response.

On Thursday, the Mizoram Chief Minister had tweeted a clip of a train from Bengaluru passing from the flood-hit Assam. The passengers were people from Mizoram returning to their homes. They tried helping the locals by handing out food packets to them from windows as the train moved past.

"The following viral WhatsApp video is all about stranded Mizos on their way from Bangalore sharing their eatables along the railway track for flood affected people on their way to #Mizoram and, it just made my day!" Zoramthang's tweet read.

Among others who were touched by the visuals was National Award winning film-maker Utpal Borpujari. "#Mizos win our heart again. Saying this again, if everyone behaves like the Mizos, India will be a much better place. #Mizoram #AssamFloods #coronavirusinindia #COVID19India," he tweeted.

The heart-warming visuals come at a time when distressing pictures and clips from across the country capture the misery of those affected by the nationwide lockdown. Lakhs were stranded when a nationwide lockdown was announced in March to tackle coronavirus outbreak.

Several clips have shown them walking hundreds of kilometres on foot to their homes. Distressing visuals have also shown passengers of Shramik trains - special trains started by centre for stranded migrants - fighting for food.