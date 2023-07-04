'When Will It Stop?': Mizoram Chief Minister's Appeal For Peace In Manipur

The number of displaced people from Manipur in Mizoram has increased to 12,162

Calling for an urgent end to the ongoing violence in Manipur, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga today said that the situation in the state has "worsened" in recent weeks.

The violence in Manipur has claimed the lives of nearly 120 people and injured over 3,000 others. The violence began on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

In a long social media post, Mr Zoramthanga said, "While we hope with much goodwill, anticipation and hope, things would turn for the better, situations seem to have worsened. When will it stop? I condole my Manipuri Zo ethnic brethren, my incessant prayers for those who have lost their loved ones, their homes and families wrecked in shatters. May the gracious Lord give you the strength and the wisdom to navigate through this disastrous incident."

The onset of May witnessed a brutal, untoward and uncalled-for incident in Manipur. At this very moment, 3:30am, July the 4th, 2023; nothing seems to have changed. We are counting, and today is the 62nd day.



The army and other central forces have been deployed to restore peace in the northeastern state, where violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has continued for two months resulting in a both loss of lives and displacement of thousands.

"I wish not to see any more, pictures and video clips of churches being burnt, brutal killings and violence of all nature, regardless of gender and age. If there is only one way of settling for peace, shall we opt for that?" Mr Zoramthanga's post continued.

"Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture and the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible. With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don't think so! I would like to call for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy. It is incumbent and imperative upon those responsible and law-abiding citizens or entities of India to look for immediate ways for peace restoration. Development with a human touch and Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas applies to my Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur too!"

The Mizoram government is awaiting a relief package from the central government for over 12,000 people who have been displaced from Manipur due to the ethnic violence. Chief Minister Zoramthanga had requested a relief package of Rs 10 crore in May.

The number of displaced people from Manipur in Mizoram has increased to 12,162, with at least 22 more people entering the state in the past two days.

"Refugees and/or Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) from Manipur, Myanmar and Bangladesh have risen to over 50,000. I wish and pray that the central government, on humanitarian ground lend us an immediate helping hand," Mr Zoramthanga added.

Mizoram is also currently home to more than 35,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh. The majority of these refugees are from Myanmar, where a military coup in February 2021 led to widespread violence and displacement.