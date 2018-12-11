Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018: Congress Looks To Retain Mizoram, Exit Polls Give MNF The Edge

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018: The 40-member assembly will see a majority mark at 21.

The 40-member assembly in Mizoram is crucial for the Congress as it looks to hold its last bastion in the Northeast, the last remaining state that it rules. The BJP however, looks to take it from the Congress. The other big player, likely to play a major role in the polls is the Mizo Naitonal Front (MNF), led by Zoramthanga, a former ally of the BJP, that decided to contest independently.

Assembly elections for the state was held on November 28 and the big verdict today is to decide whether Congress' Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, the chief minister, will make an comeback for a third consecutive term in office.

Poll of exit polls predicted a hung house with the Mizo National Front (MNF) beating the Congress by a slim margin, but could fall short of the majority mark of 21 in the 40-member Mizoram assembly.

Here are the live updates of Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018: