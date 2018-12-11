NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018: Congress Looks To Retain Mizoram, Exit Polls Give MNF The Edge

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018: Poll of exit polls predicted a hung house with the Mizo National Front (MNF) beating the Congress by a slim margin.

Posted by | Updated: December 11, 2018 07:18 IST
Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018: The 40-member assembly will see a majority mark at 21.

New Delhi: 

The 40-member assembly in Mizoram is crucial for the Congress as it looks to hold its last bastion in the Northeast, the last remaining state that it rules. The BJP however, looks to take it from the Congress. The other big player, likely to play a major role in the polls is the Mizo Naitonal Front (MNF), led by Zoramthanga, a former ally of the BJP, that decided to contest independently. 

Assembly elections for the state was held on November 28 and the big verdict today is to decide whether Congress' Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, the chief minister, will make an comeback for a third consecutive term in office.

Poll of exit polls predicted a hung house with the Mizo National Front (MNF) beating the Congress by a slim margin, but could fall short of the majority mark of 21 in the 40-member Mizoram assembly.

Here are the live updates of Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018:


Dec 11, 2018
07:08 (IST)
For the 40-member assembly in Mizoram, poll of polls predicted showed the MNF winning 18 seats, the Congress 16 and the others six, not giving the BJP even a single win in the Mizoram polls. The MNF and Congress contested from all the 40 seats in Mizoram while the BJP fought in 39.

Even though different exit polls predicted different numbers for the Congress and the MNF, they all agreed on one prediction that the BJP isn't getting lucky in this Mizoram assembly elections.
