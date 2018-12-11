Congress Loses Grip On Mizoram, Regional Mizo National Front Way Ahead

The Congress, which appears to be on the road to victory in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and is locked in a close fight in Madhya Pradesh, is losing its grip on Mizoram. In a big blow to the party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is headed for a landslide win in Telangana, the youngest Indian state.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, who contested from Champhai South and Serchhip, has lost both the seats. He lost Champhai to Mizo National Front's (MNF) TJ Lalnuntluanga, while Serchhip was snactched away by Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma.

The 76-year-old Congress leader has been the chief minister since December 2008. In the 2013 assembly elections, he became the chief minister for the fifth time, a record in Mizoram.

The MNF, the main opposition and an ally of the BJP at the centre, is leading in the small hill state of Mizoram, among the last few states and the only one in the northeast with the Congress. The Congress is ahead in only nine.

The MNF, which has been out of power for 10 years, has been optimistic about the win. Their hope is hinged on the history of the state where governments change every 10 years.

"I have a strong belief that I don't need any other party and particularly the BJP to form government," said MNF president and former Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, who ran the state between 1998 and 2008.

The state with a population of about 10 lakh is seen by the BJP as the "final frontier" in the northeast as it is in power in all other states of the region -- either by winning polls or aligning with regional parties.

