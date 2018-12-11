NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
LiveResultsMLAsHeat MapVotesAssemblyPeopleSeatsPartiesMapMore

Zoramthanga Elected Leader Of MNF Legislature Party, To Stake Claim

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla submitted his resignation to the governor.

All India | | Updated: December 11, 2018 18:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Zoramthanga Elected Leader Of MNF Legislature Party, To Stake Claim

The MNF bagged 26 seats in the 40-member state assembly.


Aizawl: 

Zoramthanga was unanimously elected leader of MNF legislature party at a meeting of the newly-elected party MLAs here Tuesday, an MNF statement said.

Zoramthanga will meet Governor K Rajasekharan at 6 pm to stake claim to form the government in the state.

Tawnluia was elected deputy leader of the MNF legislature party and Lalruatkima its secretary.

Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results : Mizoram

The MNF bagged 26 seats in the 40-member state assembly.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla submitted his resignation to the governor. He lost from both Serchip and Champai South seats from where he contested.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ZoramthangaOf MNF Legislature PartyMizoram Election 2018
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Personalities

From the Newsroom

MLAs with Criminal Cases

Crorepati MLAs

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

Election ResultsRajasthan Election ResultsTelangana Election ResultsChhattisgarh Election ResultsMP Election ResultsMizoram Election ResultsLive Election ResultTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAssembly Election Results