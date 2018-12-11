Zoramthanga Elected Leader Of MNF Legislature Party, To Stake Claim

The MNF bagged 26 seats in the 40-member state assembly.

Zoramthanga was unanimously elected leader of MNF legislature party at a meeting of the newly-elected party MLAs here Tuesday, an MNF statement said.

Zoramthanga will meet Governor K Rajasekharan at 6 pm to stake claim to form the government in the state.

Tawnluia was elected deputy leader of the MNF legislature party and Lalruatkima its secretary.

Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results : Mizoram

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla submitted his resignation to the governor. He lost from both Serchip and Champai South seats from where he contested.

