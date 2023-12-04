Zoramthanga Resigns After Opposition Front ZPM Wins Big In Mizoram

Zoramthanga submits his resignation to Mizoram Governor

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who lost his own seat, has resigned following his party's poor show in the state polls. He submitted his resignation to Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

"Because of the anti-incumbency effect and the people are not satisfied with my performance so I lost... I accept the verdict of the people and I hope that the next government will perform well... It (the reason) is the anti-incumbency and Covid onslaught," Zoramthanga told news agency ANI.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), an alliance of six parties, has crossed the halfway mark, where Assembly polls were held on November 7. The party has won 21 seats in the 40-member Assembly and is leading in six others.

Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who served as the in-charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's security, is the chief ministerial face of the Zoram People's Movement.

The ZPM was registered as a political party only in 2019.

In a big blow for the ruling Mizo National Front, a constituent of the BJP-helmed NDA, Chief Minister Zoramthanga lost Aizawl East-I seat to Lalthansanga of ZPM by 2,101 votes.

On Sunday, Mr Zoramthanga had declared himself confident his coalition would return to power, and said he would prioritise resource mobilisation to improve the financial condition of the state.

For over three decades, chief ministership in the northeastern state has been a see-saw affair between two senior politicians - Lal Thanhawla of the Congress and MNF's Zoramthanga.

The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.



