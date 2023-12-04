What Lalthansanga Said On Defeating 3-Time Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Lalthansanga defeated Chief Minister Zoramthanga by a margin of 2,101 votes.

Zoram People's Movement candidate Lalthansanga, who defeated three-time Chief Minister Zoramthanga from Aizawl in the Mizoram elections, said the Mizo National Front and the Congress are only hungry for power.

Lalthansanga spoke exclusively to NDTV after his party swept the Mizoram elections whose results were declared today. He defeated the Chief Minister by a margin of 2,101 votes in Aizawl East-1 constituency.

"When the nomination committee fielded me from Aizawl-1, I did my survey and found he wasn't a hard target. People were not satisfied with Zoramthanga as their MLA as well as Chief Minister," he said.

He said the Congress and MNF did not do much for the new generations. They are only hungry for power and rely on money power, Lalthansanga said.

"If money power worked, I would have been defeated from In Aizawl East-1. Money power doesn't work much," added the winning candidate.

If BJP offers support, will ZPM include them in the government?

The party's executive committee had decided not to have any coalition and it's on them to decide on such policy matters, he said.

ZPM swept the Mizoram elections, winning 27 seats in the 40-seat assembly and reducing the ruling MNF to just 10 seats. The BJP and the Congress could only win two and one seats respectively.