'PM Modi Taught Me What Not To Do': Rahul Gandhi After State Wins

Election results 2018: Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated party workers for big wins

Rahul Gandhi today said on his Congress party's state election wins that there were "serious questions" raised on the government's inability to fulfil its promises. "Clearly there is a feeling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to deliver what he committed," the Congress president said.

"It is a big responsibility on us, it is time for change," he said, crediting Congress workers and also outgoing BJP chief ministers for his party's victories.

The Congress won in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and fought a close battle in Madhya Pradesh in the state elections seen as the semi-final before the 2019 national elections.

"There won't be any big issue of chief minister," he said, dismissing reports of infighting in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where there are more than one chief ministerial candidates.

Election results 2018: Congress workers celebrate the party's wins in the state assembly elections

"There is a huge responsibility on Congress party now. And we will work towards fulfilling promises we made in these states," Mr Gandhi said.

