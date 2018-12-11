Election Results 2018: Congress Scoops 2 States, Shaky Lead In Madhya Pradesh, KCR Is King

Election results 2018: The polls in the 5 states are seen as a semi-final before the 2019 elections

New Delhi: The Congress is leading in two BJP-ruled heartland states -- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - in the latest round of assembly elections, billed as the semi-final before next year's national polls. In Madhya Pradesh, it is locked in a tough fight with the BJP. The party is also trailing in Mizoram, a state it rules. The TRS is set retain Telangana with a huge mandate. For the BJP, the results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are the final test of its policies before it seeks another term at the centre. A good performance will boost the Congress's standing in a possible opposition front to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.