Election Results 2018: Congress Scoops 2 States, Shaky Lead In Madhya Pradesh, KCR Is King

Election results 2018: The polls in the 5 states are seen as a semi-final before the 2019 elections
New Delhi: The Congress is leading in two BJP-ruled heartland states -- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - in the latest round of assembly elections, billed as the semi-final before next year's national polls. In Madhya Pradesh, it is locked in a tough fight with the BJP. The party is also trailing in Mizoram, a state it rules. The TRS is set retain Telangana with a huge mandate. For the BJP, the results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are the final test of its policies before it seeks another term at the centre. A good performance will boost the Congress's standing in a possible opposition front to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Celebrations started at the Congress headquarters in Delhi and Jaipur as the party established a big lead over the BJP in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.But as the results see-sawed in Madhya Pradesh without touching the halfway mark of 116, the party dialled Mayawati for a Plan B, sources said. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party is leading in four seats in the state.
- Madhya Pradesh, where Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seeking a fourth term, is the biggest prize in these polls. Mr Chouhan had said the voting will be "pro-incumbency". News agency Press Trust of India reported that a dozen of his ministers are trailing. The Congress, which initially said it would win 140 seats, has revised the figure to 126.
- In Rajasthan, as the gap with the BJP shrunk, state Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot said, "Even though we are certain we will have the numbers by ourselves, I would like to reach out to other like-minded parties and leaders to form the government ". The Congress has established a lead in more than 100 seats - 101 seats are needed for majority.
- The shock defeat for the BJP was in Chhattisgarh, where Raman Singh was considered one of its most popular chief ministers. The Congress has far outstripped the BJP in the Maoist-hit state, leading in more than 60 of the 90 seats. The alliance of Ajit Jogi and Mayawati, which formed the third angle, is leading in 9 seats.
- K Chandrashekar Rao struck gold in Telangana, leading in more than 85 of the state's 119 seats. Congratulating him, rival Chandrababu Naidu said,"TDP respects the mandate of the people". The Congress-TDP alliance is leading in 23 seats.
- In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front is leading in 26 of the state's 40 seats and looks set to win with a comfortable majority. The Congress, which is ahead in just five seats, will lose the only state in the northeast it rules. But the MNF's victory also dashes the hopes of the BJP to rule the whole of northeast. The party has won only one seat.
- The BJP claimed any negative result would not affect its chances in the national elections. "Any kind of negative result will not impact the 2019 election," BJP's Shaina NC told NDTV. "Congratulations to the Congress, but the biggest takeaway from the election is the fight we have given. From Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been in power for 15 years, to Vasundhara Raje who was written off," she added.
- The victory in the two heartland states come exactly a year after Rahul Gandhi took charge of the party and it is expected to boost his leadership. It is also expected to help the Congress establish itself in a key role within the proposed Grand Alliance to take on the BJP next year.
- In Rajasthan, the Congress is yet to face the tough question it has avoided so far -- who would be the chief minister: Sachin Pilot, part of Rahul Gandhi's young brigade, or two-time chief minister and party veteran Ashok Gehlot.
- In case of a victory, a similar task awaits it in Madhya Pradesh, where its three top leaders, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, have kept a truce throughout the campaign.
