Congress Writes To Madhya Pradesh Governor, Stakes Claim To Form Government

Congress' Kamal Nath asked for a meeting with Governor Patel, as soon as the results are declared.

Even as results are being counted well past midnight in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress, which is emerging as the single largest party but slightly short of a majority, is not taking any chances. State party chief Kamal Nath late on Tuesday wrote to Governor Anandiben Patel, staking claim to form the government.

Claiming that the Congress has the support of Independent candidates, Mr Nath asked for a meeting with Governor Patel, as soon as the results are declared. Kamal Nath, a master strategist, has already opened talks with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Samajwadi Party, Gondwana Gantantra Party and independents.

"The Congress party has emerged as the single largest party with a majority support. All the independents have in addition assured support to the Congress party," Kamal Nath wrote in his letter.

"As the president of Pradesh Congress Committee, I seek an appointment with your Excellency late tonight, as soon as the results are officially declared along with my senior leaders to apprise you and seek your permission to form government in the state of Madhya Pradesh," he added.

However, sources in Raj Bhavan, the Governor's office, have said till the final results are announced, it would be difficult to commit a time for the meeting.

Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results : Madhya Pradesh

Results have been declared in 178 of the state's 230 constituencies and are awaited in 52 others. The Congress has won 88 seats and is leading in 25 others. If it wins all these seats, it will end up with 113 seats, three short of majority.

Independent candidates have won three seats are leading in one more. If they support the Congress, the party will manage to cross the halfway mark.

The ruling BJP, meanwhile, has bagged 86 seats and is leading in 23 others.

Madhya Pradesh saw a close fight on Tuesday that swung wildly between the Congress and the BJP, whose Shivraj Singh Chouhan was eyeing a record fourth term.

In 2013 elections, the BJP had won 165 of the 230 seats, followed by the Congress at 58 and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at 4.

A victory in the state sets the Congress up for a leadership battle between its top 3 in the state -- Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh.

So far, the party has been silent on the subject. As the results came in, Mr Scindia drove to Kamal Nath's house and the leaders arrived together at the party office in Bhopal.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.