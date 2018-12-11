'Victory, Defeat Integral Part Of Life': PM Modi After Election Results

PM Modi referred to the assembly election results in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the Congress, Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao and the Mizo National Front for their victories and said, "We accept the people's mandate with humility". The BJP has suffered serious reverses in the heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which it ruled, at the hands of the Congress. In Telangana and Mizoram too, its performance has been dismal despite high hopes of a good showing.

"Victory and defeat are an integral part of life," PM Modi said in another tweet. "Today's results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India".

The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hardwork.



Victory and defeat are an integral part of life.

This last round of assembly elections in five states were seen as dress rehearsal for the national elections that will be held next year. But various leaders of the BJP said the results will not affect the BJP's chances, since state elections are contested on local issues.

"The 2019 fight will be about who is up against PM Modi," said Raman Singh, the BJP's three-time Chief Minister from Chhattisgarh, who stepped down this evening. The BJP suffered a shock defeat in the state, where the Congress is ahead in 68 of the 90 assembly seats.

Union minister Arun Jaitley said, "We have done reasonably well. We have to introspect. The cadres will have an honest analysis ".

The party, he said, has performed "exceedingly well" in Rajasthan, where "it was predicted that we will be way behind". The Congress is ahead in 101 seats - one above the majority mark - in the state that for the last two decades has voted out the incumbent government. But the Congress score has not been the sweep it expected. The BJP, under the leadership of Vasundhara Raje, is ahead in 73 seats. Elections were held for 199 seats in the 200-member assembly.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is in a close race with the BJP, which is hoping for a fourth term for three-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "In MP the final jury is still out. We will wait for the last vote to be counted," Mr Jaitley said.

The Congress triumph comes as Rahul Gandhi completes a year at the helm of the party. The results are expected to boost his leadership quotient and help the party get a key position at the frontlines of the opposition's grand alliance that is being planned.

