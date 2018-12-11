Early Christmas For Mizoram's MNF, Zoramthanga To Be New Chief Minister

Zoramthanga had served as the chief minister from December 1998 to December 2008.

Rebel leader and two-time Chief Minister of Mizoram, 84-year-old Zoramthanga has led his party -- the Mizo National Front (MNF) -- to victory in the assembly elections. The MNF has bagged 26 of the 40 seats in the hill state. The ruling Congress could manage only five. The outgoing chief minister, Lal Thanhawla, has accepted his defeat and resigned after the results were announced.

The MNF is back in power after 10 years and its victory is being considered an early Christmas by party workers.

"I had predicted over 29 seats for MNF and less than 10 for Congress. My prediction has come true. Voters were fed up of the mismanagement of the Congress. The liquor issue also turned the church and civil society against them. Mizoram is a Christian state and we are a compact society so there is no space for BJP ideology," MNF chief Zoramthanga told NDTV.

Zoramthanga had served as the chief minister from December 1998 to December 2008.

Exit polls that had indicated a hung assembly were also proved wrong and the old poll arithmetic of change of power every 10 years won.

While Congress sees gains in three of the five states where polling was held, its last bastion in the northeast crumbled like a pack of cards. Five-time Chief Minister Lalthanhawla also lost both the seats he contested.

The age-old party fell behind the newly floated Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) that won eight seats. The BJP opened its account with a lone seat from a non-Christian seat.

"I don't know what went wrong. I am disappointed. I think I underestimated the ZPM," Lal Thanhawla told NDTV.

Zoramthanga has already staked claim to form government and the swearing in of the new cabinet would take place next Saturday.

