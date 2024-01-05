Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma On Key To Stop Violence In Manipur

Lalduhoma said the solution lies with the Chief Minister of Manipur (File)

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said there has to be a political solution to the ongoing ethnic strife in neighbouring Manipur, adding that there is no "magic solution" to stop violence in Manipur.

Responding to a query on reports of fresh violence in Manipur, he said, "(It will) keep on happening unless and until we find a solution. But the solution is not with me. It lies with the Chief Minister of Manipur."

Asked what would be his suggestion to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh, Lalduhoma said, "There has to be negotiations. There is some demand from the tribal population and tribal leaders. That has to be discussed with the Union Home Ministry. A political solution has to be there."

Lalduhoma was in Kolkata to attend an interactive session of the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce.

Responding to a query whether his government will facilitate any discussion to stop violence in the neighbouring state, the Mizoram Chief Minister said, "No I am an outsider."

To a question on Mizoram facing the brunt of ethnic violence in Manipur with internally displaced people (IDPs) streaming in from the neighbouring state, Lalduhoma said, "On humanitarian grounds, we have to look after them. We are taking care of them. There is no problem. They are not foreigners. They are Indian citizens."

According to an official of the Mizoram Home Department, around 9,000 displaced people from Manipur are now living in Mizoram.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year when a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

