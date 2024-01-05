'Myanmar Refugees Won't Be Sent Back Until...': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has informed Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma that the Centre won't deport Myanmar nationals who sought refuge in the state since February 2021 until normalcy is restored in the neighboring country, according to an official statement on Friday.

During their meeting in Delhi on Thursday, Mr Shah discussed with Lalduhoma the importance of collecting biometric data of foreigners, which the previous state government had refused to do, the statement added.

"I want the people of Mizoram to know that the Centre will not deport the Myanmar nationals seeking shelter in the state until normalcy returns there," Mr Shah was quoted as saying in the official statement.

According to officials, more than 31,000 individuals from Myanmar have sought shelter in Mizoram since February 2021, following a military coup in their home country.

The majority of these nationals belong to the Chin community, which shares ethnic ties with the Mizos.

of them reside in relief camps, while others are accommodated by their relatives or live in rented houses.

The Union home minister and Lalduhoma also discussed the Mizoram Maintenance of Household Registers Bill, which is currently awaiting approval from the President.

The Bill, passed in March 2019, aims to identify foreigners and prevent the influx of illegal immigrants from neighboring countries.

Mr Shah advised Lalduhoma to resubmit the Bill after making necessary corrections and improvements, the statement added.

