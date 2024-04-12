Missing Pet? How Swiggy Can Help

Swiggy launched the 'Swiggy Pawlice' feature on Thursday to help find missing pets.

Pet parents can now report missing pets on the Swiggy app for harnessing the network of its delivery partners in the search efforts, under an initiative called 'Swiggy Pawlice' unveiled by the on-demand convenience platform.

Swiggy launched the feature on Thursday on the occasion of National Pet Day, which falls on April 11.

The company also said it will support employees on pet care and adoption with the introduction of a 'Paw-ternity' policy.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "As a pet parent myself, I understand first-hand the worry and anguish that accompanies the thought of a pet going missing. While I sincerely hope that such a distressing event never occurs to any fellow pet parent, if it does, Swiggy Pawlice stands ready to be a dependable resource to assist them."

Pet parents can report their missing pets directly through the Swiggy app, providing all necessary details and pictures.

The company said it will utilise its network of over 3.5 lakh delivery partners in the initiative.

"Given they spend a good amount of time out and about, either delivering orders or resting between orders, Swiggy's delivery partners are uniquely positioned to offer assistance. There have been numerous instances where their presence and mobility have proved invaluable, allowing them to readily lend a helping hand to those in need," the company stated.

If a delivery partner spots a missing pet, they need to inform a team at Swiggy, providing details and location. They have been communicated not to retrieve the pet themselves.

The Swiggy team will then share the details with the pet parent, enabling them to visit the location and hopefully reunite with their beloved pet.



