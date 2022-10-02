Missing Kerala Man Found Buried In Friend's House

"The identity of the body, however, can be confirmed only after post-mortem," police said.(File)

A 42-year-old man, who went missing last week, was found dead and buried in the house of his friend here on Saturday, police said.

Bindumon, a resident of Alappuzha district, was missing since September 26 and his motorbike was found abandoned near a stream around 10 kilometres from here, police said.

The body was found buried in the ground of a house at AC Colony in Changanassery near here, they said.

Bindumon's relatives had filed a missing complaint on September 28.

"Upon examining the call records of Bindumon, it was traced to the house of Muthukumar, his friend. However, Muthukumar has been missing since yesterday," police said.

Police inspected the house of Muthukumar on Friday and found a place in the house which was recently filled with concrete.

Police dug up the place today and exhumed a body. Further investigation is on.

