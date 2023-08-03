Missing Kashmir Soldier Found, Cops Say He'll Be Interrogated

Rifleman Javed Ahmad belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment (file)

An Armyman who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam last week has been found, police said today.

Rifleman Javed Ahmad, belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment, will be interrogated after his medical checkup, they added.

"Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint #interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The police are trying to ascertain the circumstances behind the Armyman's July 29 disappearance, which triggered massive searches by the security forces.

The 25-year-old soldier had stepped out of his house to buy some items from the market after which he was reported to be missing. He was on leave and was to join duty in a few days. The Alto car which he was driving was found near the market.

It was suspected that terrorists may have kidnapped the soldier and his family had appealed that the captors release him safely.

In the past, several soldiers at home on leave were kidnapped and killed by terrorists in the area.