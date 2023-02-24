Missing 19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Delhi Hotel, Cops Suspect Suicide

Police didn't find any suicide note from her hotel room. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman was found hanging inside a hotel room at Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Wednesday evening, police said.

Further, police said the woman had been missing for the last couple of days, adding that her relatives filed a missing complaint at the Dabri police station in Dwarka district.

Her relatives in the complaint said they were unaware of her whereabouts as her phone wasn't reachable, police informed further.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched a search for the missing 19-year-old.

The sleuths said on Wednesday evening, they the learned that the missing woman had been found hanging inside a hotel in Uttam Nagar.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and took custody of the body.

"The missing woman had booked the room by herself as there was no one else with her. Our preliminary investigation suggests that she may died by suicide. However, we didn't find any suicide note from her hotel room," an officer said.

"Her phone records are being scrutinised as the victim booked a room at the hotel after leaving her house. We are also probing if she had a fight with anyone at home," the officer added.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

