Miss World 2021 Postponed After India's Manasa Varanasi, 16 Others Get Covid

Manasa Varanasi is representing India at the Miss World beauty pageant

Miss World 2021 finale has been temporarily postponed after several contestants tested positive for Covid. The announcement was made on Thursday, just hours before the event was scheduled to start. The contestants are currently in isolation in Puerto Rico, where the finale was scheduled to take place.

"Keeping in mind the rising Covid cases amongst the contestants, the Miss World Organisation has taken the decision to postpone the Miss World finale," said an official statement.

The decision was taken after 17 contestants and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Among those infected is Manasa Varanasi, who was crowned Miss India World 2020, and will represent India at the international beauty pageant.

"We were in great disbelief that she (Manasa Varanasi) might not be able to grace the world stage inspite of her immense hard work and dedication, however her safety is of utmost importance to us," Miss India Organisation said on their official Instagram page.

"We can't wait to welcome Manasa back home, nurture her back to health and send her back stronger, healthier and happier," it added.

The broadcast of the finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days.

Miss World Organisation said that the decision to postpone the pagaent had been taken after a meeting with virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the event.

"After additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made," the body said in a release.

The contestants will be allowed to return home only after they are cleared by health officials.

"The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation, and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries," the official statement read.