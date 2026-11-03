M3M vs Trump Towers Resident: Builder Responds To "House Arrest" Claim

Real estate developer M3M has denied a Gurugram Trump Towers resident's claim that he was placed under "house arrest" after being prevented from moving furniture into his apartment. In a statement, the company described the narrative circulating on social media as "misleading" and said it misrepresented the facts. The resident, Varun Suhag, said he took possession of his apartment on the 36th floor of Trump Towers in Gurugram's Sector 65 on August 27, expecting a smooth transition into his new home.

However, in a video posted on X on Sunday, Suhag alleged that the developer's staff stopped delivery agents, visitors, personal vehicles and goods from entering his apartment. He also claimed that the lift call button for his floor had been disabled, forcing his family to contact the building's helpdesk every time they needed to use the elevator. This, he said, often resulted in waits of 30 to 40 minutes.

Suhag also raised concerns about the potential health risks, pointing out that he lives with his elderly mother, who has a heart condition, and his one-year-old child, both of whom could require urgent medical attention.

Responding to the allegations, M3M said: "At no point was the resident or his family restricted from leaving their apartment or accessing the building's common areas. The tower's lifts remained operational throughout and could be called from all other floors, and the apartment is served by two main elevators. Both staircases, designated as fire and emergency exits, remained accessible at all times, and no emergency or safety facility was ever restricted."

The developer said the lift arrangement was a security and access-control measure applied uniformly to apartments that were yet to be occupied.

"With over 200 workers entering the tower each day for interior fit-out works being carried out by homeowners in their apartments, floor-level lift calling was enabled only for apartments already occupied. This regulated the movement of fit-out personnel across residential floors and protected the safety and privacy of families already living in the tower," the statement said.

M3M added that Suhag had been informed about the arrangement through an email dated October 3, 2026. It also said direct lift access to his floor had since been activated, a development Suhag acknowledged in his video.

"It is unfortunate that a standard security measure, put in place to protect residents during active fit-out works, has been portrayed as confinement," the company said.

Suhag's post had gone viral on X, amassing more than two million views and triggering an online debate.

On Monday, Suhag posted another video responding to claims that he had unrestricted lift access to their apartments. The video shows him taking a lift down from his floor before walking a few metres to another elevator, which does not serve any of the upper floors.

He also alleged that videos circulating in support of the developer's position were paid posts, calling them "false narratives" and urging the government to investigate the matter.