'Miracle Can Happen': Sharad Pawar Says Has Full Confidence In Kamal Nath

Sharad Pawar ruled out a "Madhya Pradesh-like situation" in Maharashtra

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday ruled out a Madhya Pradesh-like political drama in Maharashtra, saying the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress alliance government is doing "very well" in the state.

Talking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, Mr Pawar also said Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the party to join the BJP, had sought "quick rehabilitation" after losing the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked if the Congress is to be blamed for the imminent fall of the Kamal Nath government, Mr Pawar said the party has a "good and capable leadership".

On the impact of Mr Scindia's exit on the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Sharad Pawar said, "Some people have confidence in the capacity of Kamal Nath and feel a miracle can happen."

Mr Pawar said he had full confidence in the capabilities of Kamal Nath.

"It will be known in the next one or two days if it (miracle by Kamal Nath) will happen. I don't know the structure of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, but if there was a dialogue with "Raja Saheb" (Jyotiraditya Scindia), this situation wouldn't have arisen," Mr Pawar said.

"He (Scindia) wanted to be given new responsibilities after his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections (last year). But this is not the Congress's culture and it is not easy," he said.

Ruling out a "Madhya Pradesh-like situation" in Maharashtra, Mr Pawar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state is doing well and is on the right path.

The fact that the media has not got any material to write against it (MVA government) means all is well, he said.