Mumbai Cops Want To Carry Out Psychiatric Test Of Man Accused Of Killing Partner

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday extended till June 22 the police custody of Manoj Sane, who is accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body to destroy evidence.

Sane (56) allegedly killed his 32-year-old live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped, pressure-cooked and roasted her body parts in their 7th floor rented apartment in Mira Road area of the district earlier this month.

Sane, whose first remand ended on June 16, was produced in the court of first class judicial magistrate MD Nanavare.

The motive behind the murder is not yet known and the police want to carry out a psychiatric test on the accused, the investigating officer told the court.

The accused had searched the internet to find out ways to murder and dispose of the body, some of which he followed while allegedly committing the crime, he said.

Information about the accused dating other women has come forward and his mobile phone has been seized for analysis as part of the probe, the IO told court.

A piece of paper containing names of online porn sites has also been found, the court was told.

The court then extended the police custody of the alleged accused till June 22.

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police had earlier said they have recorded the statements of more than 20 persons in connection with the crime.

It is suspected that the murder took place on June 4, though it came to light on June 7 when the police broke open the door of the couple's flat at Akashdeep building in Mira Road (East) after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from there.

