Mumbai Man Picks Up Uncle, Kills Him By Smashing Him On Stairs

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his maternal uncle near Mumbai on Thursday.

The nephew, Ganesh Ramesh Pujari, and his uncle, Mariappa Raju Nair, both residents of Mumbai's Goregaon, had gone to a hospital in Thane for the delivery of his wife.

However, a heated argument broke out between them at the hospital.

Pujari then allegedly slammed his 40-year-old uncle's head against the steps of the hospital and then lifted him and smashed him on the stairs, killing him, the police said.

A CCTV has surfaced, showing Pujari dragging Nair by the collar and dragging him away.

After being alerted, the police arrested Pujari from the spot.