Biker Falls Due To Manhole In Thane, Gets Crushed By Speeding Truck

A biker got stuck in a manhole, fell on the road, and was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Maharashtra's Thane on early Monday morning.

The incident took place near Thane's Kalwa Hospital.

The victim's foot got stuck in the drain, causing him to fall on the road. Officials said he could not see the manhole due to the darkness. At the same time, a speeding truck ran over him. He died on the spot, officials said.

The manhole appears to be significantly below the road level, with a large pit surrounding it. The uneven road surface has been posing a serious risk to two-wheelers.

Citizens have expressed anger, claiming that despite several similar incidents involving bikers and pedestrians, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is not paying attention to the serious issues.

Earlier this year, a 47-year-old woman sitting behind her husband on a motorbike died after she fell off the vehicle as it hit a pothole. Anita and her husband, Anil Patil, were returning home to Navje village from Maharashtra's Palghar district when their motorcycle hit a pothole and slipped. The bike rider lost control, and the couple fell off the bike.

Anita suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She died during treatment.