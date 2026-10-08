Minorities Panel Summons Sikh Man Over Alleged Custodial Torture

The controversy surrounding Mohanjit Singh, who became a political flashpoint in Punjab after allegedly being detained during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to his village, has taken a fresh turn, with the National Commission for Minorities summoning the Punjab police chief in connection with the case.

The Commission has decided to hold a hearing on October 14 over allegations of custodial torture, assault and violation of the religious dignity of Mohanjit Singh, a resident of Sheron village in Sangrur district.

The complaint maintained, Mohanjit Singh was peacefully protesting from a distance during the Chief Minister's visit to his village on September 2 when Punjab Police personnel allegedly dragged him away and took him into custody. He subsequently alleged that he was subjected to physical and mental torture and that his religious identity was violated during custody.

In its report to the commission, the police said Mohanjit Singh was found positive for morphine during his medical examination. He was produced before the Executive Magistrate, Sunam, on September 3 and was released on a personal bond, they added.

However, Mohanjit Singh rejected the police report and sought a hearing before the Commission.

The NCM has now summoned the concerned parties for a hearing on October 14 in New Delhi. The parties have been asked to appear with relevant documents and records.

Reacting to the development, BJP president from Sangrur, Daaman Thind Bajwa said the party had been approaching both the National Commission for Minorities and the Human Rights Commission, seeking a proper investigation into the matter.

Bajwa alleged that Mohanjit Singh was tortured by the Punjab Police despite being a peaceful protester during the Chief Minister's programme in his village. She welcomed the NCM's decision to conduct a hearing, saying the development has raised hopes of justice in the case.

The NCM hearing will now bring the allegations made by Mohanjit Singh and the Punjab Police's version of the incident under formal scrutiny.