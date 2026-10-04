Human Rights Body Action Over Minors' Participation At Mumbai CJP Protest

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case on its own over allegations concerning the participation of minor children in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

The commission has issued notices to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), X Corp., and Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Department, asking them to submit action taken reports within one week.

Commission Seeks Probe Into Role Of Organisers

The NHRC has directed the Mumbai Police to examine the circumstances under which minors were allegedly brought to and involved in the demonstration. It has also asked the police to investigate the specific roles of the organisers and take appropriate legal action if the inquiry establishes any cognisable offence.

The allegations include the possibility that children were deliberately positioned during the protest in a manner that could discourage or restrict police intervention. However, these remain allegations and are subject to investigation.

The human rights body has also asked authorities to examine whether provisions of child protection laws, including the Juvenile Justice Act, may have been violated.

Digital Evidence To Be Preserved

The NHRC has sought preservation of digital evidence related to photographs, videos and social media posts showing the children during the demonstration.

X Corp., which operates X, has been asked to preserve relevant digital records connected with the circulation of such material. This includes information that could help investigators trace the source and circulation of the posts.

The move is significant as photographs and videos from public protests can continue to circulate online even after the event, potentially exposing children to privacy and safety concerns.

Child Welfare Measures Directed

The Maharashtra Women and Child Development Department has been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the care, protection and welfare of the children allegedly involved in the protest.

The department is expected to assess whether the children require any protection or assistance and ensure that their rights are safeguarded in accordance with applicable child-protection laws.

The reports are expected to provide details of the police investigation, the role of the protest organisers, action taken on any identified violations and measures adopted for the protection of the children.