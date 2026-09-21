"Dirty Politics": Punjab Minister Jabs Opposition Over Man Who Took Poison

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora has accused the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal of indulging in what he called "dirty and low-level politics" over the recent incidents in Sangrur, particularly the case involving Namol village resident Jagseer Singh alias Jagga.

Arora said the incident was being politically exploited to target the Aam Aadmi Party government, while asserting that the facts surrounding Jagga Singh's background and the ongoing police inquiry must also be taken into account.

Jagga Singh allegedly consumed a poisonous substance outside the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner's office after raising allegations regarding the sale of drugs in his village. He was initially taken to Sangrur Civil Hospital and later shifted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala as his condition was reported to be serious.

Arora said two village panchayats had taken a decision to prevent the sale of drugs in the village. According to him, the opposition was portraying Jagga Singh as a crusader against drugs while simultaneously targeting the panchayat members who, he claimed, were trying to stop the alleged drug trade.

The minister further claimed that Jagga Singh has nine FIRs registered against him, including cases under the NDPS Act, Excise-related cases and a rape case. He said four of these cases have resulted in convictions, while four others are under trial. These claims were also reflected in the account given by Sangrur SSP Ravjot Grewal.

According to SSP Grewal, Jagga had uploaded a social-media video on September 12 in which he allegedly threatened to take his own life if action was not taken in his case. Police subsequently registered a DDR under Section 226 of the BNS and informed the area magistrate, she said.

Grewal said the matter was under preliminary inquiry. She added that the panchayat had alleged that Jagga was being politically provoked and was naming the entire panchayat because of a dispute connected with alleged drug-related activities.

The police officer also said Jagga has a previous criminal record and that the allegations surrounding political provocation were part of the ongoing investigation.

Arora accused opposition parties of selectively presenting the incident and demanded that those making allegations against the government should first consider the police record and ongoing investigation.

He said the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal leaders who were describing Jagga as a person fighting against drugs were ignoring the allegations and cases against him.

"Opposition parties are indulging in low-level politics only to defame the AAP government. They should apologise to the people," Arora said.



