Minor Stabbed To Death Before Her Mother In Maharashtra, Attacker Arrested

A minor girl was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Kalyan last evening while she was on her way home with her mother. A man attacked the girl and stabbed her at least eight times as her mother screamed for help.

Local residents caught the attacker on spot and later handed him over to the police. The girl was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment. The motive behind the crime is not known yet.

Visuals from the spot showed blood on the staircase of the building. Police have also recovered the knife used in the crime.

Further details on the incident are awaited.