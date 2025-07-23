Case Registered Against Man For Assaulting Receptionist At Maharashtra Clinic

A case has been registered against a man in connection with the alleged assault of a female receptionist at a private clinic in Kalyan, Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Dr. Jitendra Gupta, associated with the hospital where the victim is being treated, condemned the incident, stating, "... A boy aggressively attacked the receptionist of a private clinic. No ordinary person can attack someone, especially a woman, in this manner. What he did is dangerous for society. The girl is undergoing treatment in our hospital..."

The victim, Sonali, recounted the incident, saying, "My name is Sonali. A patient's relative, Gokul Jha, who is a relative of the patient, assaulted me when I informed him that his turn to meet the doctor had not yet come. He initially used abusive language and then physically attacked me. When bystanders threatened to file a complaint, he fled the scene."

Rupali, the victim's elder sister, provided further detail. She said, "My elder sister, Rupali, works at a clinic. A patient's relative physically assaulted her after she informed him that his turn to meet the doctor had not yet come. He became enraged, used abusive language, and attacked her. She has been taken for an X-ray, and a CT scan has already been performed."

Dr Rutaja Manohar, who is treating the patient, stated, "The patient has received all necessary treatments and medications. Once the patient's condition improves, we are planning to conduct MRI and HRCT scans, as the patient is experiencing abdominal pain, chest pain, and generalised body discomfort."

Police are investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene following the incident.

