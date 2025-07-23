In Twist In Receptionist Assault, Video Shows She Slapped Man's Relative First

The incident in which a receptionist in Kalyan near Mumbai was assaulted and slammed to the ground by a man who was allegedly stopped from walking into the doctor's chamber has now taken on a new colour.

A new video shows that the receptionist had slapped the man's sister-in-law before she was attacked by the man.

An earlier video, which had gone viral, had shown the man, identified as Gokul Jha, kicking the receptionist, dragging her by the hair and then slamming her to the ground at the Shree Bal Chikitsalaya - a paediatrics hospital - in Kalyan East on Monday evening.

In the fresh footage, Jha, who appears to have gone to the hospital with his sister-in-law, another woman, a man, and a child, can be seen having an argument with the receptionist. He moves threateningly towards the receptionist and is then asked to leave the reception area by his sister-in-law.

The argument between the family and the receptionist continues and Jha walks in again, only to be pushed back by the other woman with him. He walks out reluctantly, accompanied by the woman and the other man, when the receptionist leaves her desk, throws some papers on the floor, and walks up to the sister-in-law, who was still in the reception area.

She slaps the woman, gesturing towards Jha and the others and continuing to shout. The other man walks in and begins wagging a finger at the receptionist, and Jha follows soon after. He kicks the woman and pushes her violently to the ground before the other people with him drag him away. The shocked receptionist is helped to a chair by some other people in the hospital.

The receptionist is being treated for injuries and Jha, who tried to evade arrest by changing his appearance, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Kalyan District and Sessions Court sent Jha to police custody for two days.

Talking to reporters before Jha's arrest, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Thane and Palghar chief Avinash Jadhav had said, "A migrant has beaten up a Marathi woman. We urge the police to take stringent action against him and arrest him."



BJP state president Ravindra Chavan met Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende and sought swift action. Shiv Sena's district president Dipesh Mhatre and local MNS leader Raju Patil also sought strict action.



(With PTI inputs)