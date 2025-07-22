Receptionist Kicked, Slammed By Man. She Asked Him To Wait To Meet Doctor

A receptionist was brutally kicked and slammed on the floor by a patient's relative after she asked them to wait to meet the doctor at a clinic in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday. The incident, which took place in the Kalyan area, was captured on CCTV.

The video showed the man, identified as Gopal Jha, accompanying a patient at the clinic. Initially, he was waiting at the clinic along with eight to ten people. A few seconds later, the girl got up and asked him to wait as the doctor was attending a meeting with another medical representative.

Angered by this, he charged at her, grabbed her by her hair, and slammed her to the floor. He was also seen kicking her before other people at the clinic stopped him.

A case has been filed against the man at the Manpada police station.

Officials said he had fled the spot and the police are on the lookout for him.