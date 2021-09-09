Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Niece, 8, In Chhattisgarh: Police

The accused was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody. (Representational)

A man allegedly raped his eight-year-old niece in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, the police said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place in July, but a case was filed by the girl's family three days ago and the accused was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

The accused, 28, took his niece, who was playing with her brother outside her home in Korba town, inside the residence and allegedly raped her, Manikpur Police Chowki In-charge Sanat Sonwani said.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents on August 8, but they couldn't muster the courage to file a complaint, he said.

On September 5, they approached the police and a case of rape was filed against the accused, who was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, Mr Sonwani said.

After his arrest, the accused was produced before a local court which sent him to jail under judicial custody, he added.