Minor Gang-Raped In Madhya Pradesh; 5 Of 7 Accused Detained, Say Police

Police said that the girl is out of danger. (Representational)

Five persons were held for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district and dumping her in an unconscious state behind a house, a police official said on Saturday.

The Class X student was found unconscious on Friday evening in Chachoda and the incident had triggered protests in the area.

On the basis of the statement of the victim, which was recorded on Saturday, seven accused have been charged with Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376 D (gangrape), 276 (2) (n) (repeated rapes) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Acting Superintendent of Police Vinod Singh told reporters.

"The five accused who have been arrested include two minors. Efforts are on to apprehend two persons who are missing," Singh said.

The Class X student had gone to school on Friday but did not return home till late evening, and she was found lying unconscious behind a house some hours later, her father said.

"We thought she might have gone to a friend's place but then we received a call saying she was lying unconscious behind a house. She was first taken to the primary health centre from where she was shifted to the district hospital," he said.

Chachoda Congress MLA Lakshman Singh and BJP leader Mamta Meena along with local residents staged a protest on the Chachoda-Binaganj road for three hours on Saturday demanding the immediate arrest of culprits.

They called off the protest after authorities assured them of action in the case.

Meanwhile, Guna City Superintendent of Police Shweta Gupta told PTI the girl is out of danger.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)