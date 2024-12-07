Minister Sanjay Seth Claims He Got Rs 50 Lakh Extortion Threat, Probe On

Minister Sanjay Seth reported that the extortion message was sent to his mobile phone on Friday evening.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Sanjay Seth on Saturday confirmed that Delhi Police is investigating a threatening message he received demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

Subsequently, Seth also informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) about the threat the same evening and met with senior police officials of the Delhi Police to discuss the matter at his Delhi residence.

Speaking to IANS about the incident, Seth stated, "I informed the Delhi Police yesterday itself. The DCP and other senior officials have been investigating the matter thoroughly and with full force."

The MoS also reached out to Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta to file a formal complaint.

Stressing the need to address the situation as soon as possible, Seth said, "My responsibility was to report the matter, and I have done so. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, I remain focussed on my work, visiting areas and meeting people as usual. The police are doing their job effectively."

When asked about the law-and-order situation in Jharkhand, the MoS for Defence refrained from commenting directly, instead stating, "This question should be directed to the Chief Minister and the DGP. They are responsible for maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of everyone."

According to the reports, the miscreant demanding ransom threatened the Ranchi MP that he would face consequences if the money was not paid within three days.

Following initial investigations, it was revealed that the mobile number used to send the message was traced to Kanke, a locality in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The investigation into the extortion attempt is ongoing as authorities work to identify and apprehend the culprits.

