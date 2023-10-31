20...200...400-Crore - Mukesh Ambani Gets 3rd Threat Mail In A Week: Report

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received another threat e-mail - 3rd in a week.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a threat e-mail from an unidentified person seeking Rs 400 crore, police said today.

Mukesh Ambani's company received the e-mail on Monday.

This is the third threat e-mail sent to Mukesh Ambani in four days, an official told Press Trust of India.

Earlier, an FIR was registered in Mumbai based on a complaint filed by the industrialist's security in-charge after the first e-mail, seeking Rs 20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday.

On Saturday, the company received another e-mail demanding Rs 200 crore.

The company received the third e-mail on Monday, in which the sender doubled the demand, the official told news agency PTI.

The Mumbai police, their crime branch and cyber teams are working to trace the sender of the e-mail, he added.

Last year, the Mumbai police arrested a man from Bihar's Darbhanga for making death threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and his family members. The accused had also threatened to blow up the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.



