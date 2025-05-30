Indian-Origin CEO Joins Harvard Board As Canadian PM Mark Carney Steps Down

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, has been elected to Harvard's Board of Overseers, and Sanjay Seth, a climate expert, joins the Harvard Alumni Association Board. Their appointments highlight the rising influence of Indian-Americans in academia and leadership.

The Indian-American community is making waves in the academic and professional world, with two prominent figures being elected to prestigious roles at Harvard University.

Anjali Sud, the CEO of streaming platform Tubi, has been elected as a member of Harvard University's Board of Overseers, one of the university's two governing boards. Sud will serve the remaining two years of the unexpired term of Mark Carney, the former Governor of the Bank of Canada, who stepped down from the board on March 9.

Anjali Sud's appointment is a testament to her remarkable career and leadership skills. Born to Punjabi immigrant parents in Detroit in 1983, Sud earned her MBA from Harvard Business School in 2011. She has held various leadership positions at top companies, including Amazon, Time Warner, and Vimeo. Currently, she serves as the chair of the board at Change.org and is a board member at Dolby Laboratories. She is also part of the executive committee of the development board at Phillips Academy Andover, where she supports financial aid initiatives.

The Board of Overseers plays a crucial role in the governance of Harvard University, directing the visitation process and providing periodic external assessment of the university's schools and departments. As a member of the board, Sud will work closely with other overseers to ensure the university continues to excel in its academic and research endeavours.

In addition to Sud's appointment, Sanjay Seth, a climate and sustainability expert, has been elected as one of the new directors of the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA). Seth, a dual-degree graduate in urban planning and public administration from Harvard, served as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor for Climate and Equity at the US Environmental Protection Agency's New England office. He will begin his three-year term on July 1, along with five other newly elected directors.

The HAA Board, including its elected directors, serves as an advisory body focused on building community, promoting engagement, and encouraging a strong sense of university citizenship among Harvard alumni globally.

Both Sud and Seth's appointments are a testament to the growing influence of Indian-Americans in various fields.

