Minimum Temperature Settles Above Normal In Punjab, Haryana

Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded temperatures two degrees above normal (Representational)

Chandigarh:

The minimum temperatures settled above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches up against normal limits, the MeT Department said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, which is one notch above the normal for this time of the year, while Karnal recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius, up two notches while Patiala's minimum also settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal limits.

