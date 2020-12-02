Minimum Temperature Settles Above Normal In Punjab, Haryana

Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded temperatures two degrees above normal (Representational)

The minimum temperatures settled above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches up against normal limits, the MeT Department said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, which is one notch above the normal for this time of the year, while Karnal recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius, up two notches while Patiala's minimum also settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal limits.

