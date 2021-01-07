Minimum Temperatures In Punjab, Haryana Hover Above Normal

Cities in Punjab recorded minimum temperatures up to seven degrees above normal (Representational)

Cold weather conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana even as the minimum temperatures stayed above normal levels in both the states today.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, logged its low at 12 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective minimums at 9, 12 and 13.5 degrees, up to seven degrees above normal.

The minimum temperatures of Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur settled at 8.8, 12.3, 12.2, 12.3, 11.4 and 10 degrees respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective lows at 12.1, 11.9 and 13.2 degrees, up to six degrees above normal.

Minimum temperatures of Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa settled at 10.6, 13.8 and 10.5 degrees respectively.

