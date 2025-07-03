Toyota Fortuner Driver Flashes Gun, Thrashed By Haryana Roadways Driver: Video

The bad traffic sense of most Indian road users is an ailing issue, and it has also been a primary reason for road rages. In fact, a few select car models have often been seen as part of such incidents. This time around, a viral video is doing the rounds across various social media platforms, where a Toyota Fortuner brake checks a Haryana Roadways' bus.

In the viral video, the driver of the Toyota Fortuner blocked the bus' way and waved a revolver from the window. After attempting to put the lives of bus passengers at risk with the act, the agitated bus driver managed to stop the Fortuner by overtaking it. He then rushed to the SUV, and the very moment the Fortuner's window rolled down, the Haryana Roadways driver flung a slap onto the goon driver's face.

After tasting the agitation of the bus driver, the Fortuner driver tried to flee from the spot, but he later crashed the SUV. In fact, the Toyota Fortuner suffered from a huge extent of damage on the right-hand side. Furthermore, it is reported that the driver was arrested by the police.

Well, this is indeed a lesson for all the road users who believe the road belongs to them, and they can choose to bully other road users. We should respect roads and road users both, as a minor mistake can lead to fatalities.