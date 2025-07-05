Video: Punjab Actor's Father, A Doctor, Shot At By Men Posing As Patients

A doctor was examining a patient, when a man standing at the door moved in closer and shot at him, shows a disturbing video from Punjab's Moga.

The doctor, Aniljit Kamboj, is the father of a Punjabi film actor Taneya, and was examining the patient at Harbans Nursing Home in Kot Ise Khan town of Moga district when he was attacked on Friday.

He was hit by two bullets in this attack, leaving him seriously injured.

According to the police, two men came to the clinic posing as patients. One of them said that he had an infection in his leg and needed to get it examined. As soon as the doctor started examining his leg, the other man standing behind suddenly opened fire on the doctor, showed the CCTV footage.

With the doctor falling off his chair, the attackers, said to be in their early 30s, fled from the scene, showed the video.

The attackers, say police, had also come to the clinic at around 10 am, but returned as the doctor was not available. After this, they came again at 12:50 pm and committed this crime, the cops said.

"In the case against Dr Anil Kamboj, a case was registered against two unknown people based on his son Chahat Kamboj's statement. The police has received a lot of clues and formed different teams. The accused will be caught very soon," said SSP Ajay Gandhi.

The doctor is on a ventilator in an Intensive Care unit of a hospital.

"Doctor Anil Kamboj came to us on Friday in an injured condition. He was hit by two bullets, one on the chest and one on the stomach. Our doctors' team removed the bullet after a 3-hour surgery but his condition is very critical. The patient is currently in ICU," Dr Vijay Kalra told reporters.

Dr Aniljit Kamboj had received a threat call in 2022, in which extortion money was demanded. A complaint was made to the Moga police in this regard, after which the police registered an FIR. The threat, say police, came from gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa.