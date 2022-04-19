Hot Weather Conditions In Most Parts Of Haryana, Punjab, Gurgaon Swelters At 44 Degrees

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius. (Representational)

Hot weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, with day-temperatures hovering above normal limits. Sizzling heat prevailed in Gurgaon and Hisar which recorded respective maximum temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius and 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa recorded a high of 42 degree, the Meteorological Department's weather report said here.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius. Rohtak's maximum settled at 42 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana's high settled at 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Patiala recorded a high of 42.7 degrees while Jalandhar's maximum settled at 40.9 degree Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, according to the MeT Department forecast, thunderstorm/lightning accompanied with gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday and Thursday. PTI SUN RCJ

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)