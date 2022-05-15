Gurgaon Records 48 Degrees Amid Intense Heatwave In Northern Region

Several pockets of the national capital also witnessed record temperatures.

Gurgaon, Delhi's neighbour, turned into a hot cauldron on Sunday, with mercury touching an unbearable high of 48.1 degree Celsius amid a punishing heatwave in the country's northern region. Unfortunately, little to no relief is expected in the next couple of days as the weather office, earlier in the day, issued a warning of a severe heatwave for northwest India, including a Red alert for Rajasthan.

"We have issued Red Alert for Rajasthan for an intense spell of the heatwave, and a Yellow alert for tomorrow. Similarly, we have issued an Orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Delhi," said a senior scientist at IMD, Naresh Kumar.

Several pockets of the national capital also witnessed record temperatures with 49.2 degrees at Mungeshpur and 49.1 at Najafgarh.

"Talking in general, most parts of Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have experienced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions yesterday. Vidarbha also experienced the heatwave conditions," said Mr Kumar.