Severe Heatwave, Gurgaon Crosses 45 Degrees First Time In April: 10 Facts

The high temperatures in Gurgaon come on a day when the weather department has warned that five states will witness their "hottest summer ever".

A heat wave warning has been announced for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP and Odisha.

"Rise by about 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next three days and fall by about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter," the Indian Metereological Department said.

The IMD also said the heatwave could lead to "moderate" health concerns for vulnerable people -- infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases -- in affected areas.

The maximum temperature in New Delhi was recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius today.

Northwest India has been recording higher than normal temperatures since March last week, with weather experts attributing it to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

The region had got some respite last week owing to cloudy weather due to the influence of a western disturbance over Afghanistan.

A yellow alert warning has been issued for a heatwave spell in the national capital starting April 28.

With the temperature shooting up, the power demand in the national capital and surrounding areas has also gone up significantly. On Thursday, the power demand in Delhi crossed 6,000 MW mark for the first time in the month of April.