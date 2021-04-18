Minimum Temperature In Delhi Settles Below Normal: Weather Office

Delhi Weather: The relative humidity was recorded at 59 per cent. (File)

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature will settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 59 per cent.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear sky during the day.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the moderate category. The air quality index (AQI) was 135 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

