'Uber, Ola Ruined Everything': Abhishek Singhvi's Dig At Finance Minister

Abhishek Manu Singhvi questions Centre how would it making India a 5 trillion economy

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi this morning questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on how would it fulfill the promise of making India a 5 trillion economy.

Mr Singhvi tweeted, "Modiji's Twitter followers have crossed 50 million. Economy will cross 5 trillion (dollars), but how? Youths are not getting jobs, will you hold opposition responsible for this too. Uber, Ola have ruined everything (Uber, Ola ne sab kar diya bantadhar)."

"Whatever good has happened, has been done by us (Modinomics). Whatever bad has happened, has been done by others (Nirmalanomics). Then, why have people elected you? (Publiconomics)," he said in another tweet.

The Congress leader's tweet on Ola and Uber comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in Chennai that millennials' preference for Uber and Ola cabs over committing money to EMIs for new cars had affected the auto sector.

The auto sector has seen double-digit fall in sales for both two and four-wheeler manufacturers.

"Automobile sector, in particular, has been affected by several things. These include BS6 (Bharat Stage 6) movement, the registration fee issue that has been deferred till June and the mindset of millennials, who are now preferring not to commit EMIs to buying automobiles but prefer to use Ola or Uber or take the metro," Ms Sitharaman had said.



